Peloton fitness app now available on Roku too

Peloton has launched its fitness app for Roku devices in the US (called a channel, in Roku parlance).

Already available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV, plus iOS, Android devices and in-browser, the Peloton app offers thousands of live and on demand fitness classes across multiple categories.

As well as the indoor cycling classes, as also found on the dedicated Peloton bike, there are classes for running, walking, strength, stretching, cardio, yoga and meditation.

Users can take many of them without the need for extra equipment and the app's inclusion on Roku devices, alongside the other TV streaming platforms, means they can keep fit from the safety of their own homes - extra handy during lockdown conditions.

Access to the Peloton app is through paid membership of $12.99 per month in the US. There's a 30-day free trial period first, however.

Peloton Bike owners can access the app at no extra cost, as part of their own $39 per month live and on demand classes subscription.

The Peloton Bike costs $2,245 in the States, with a finance deal available that is charged at $58 per month for 39 months, not including the regular subscription fee.

Roku devices in the UK will also get the Peloton app/channel in mid-July.