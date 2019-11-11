Roku added to Apple Watch, control your TV from your wrist

Roku has added support for the Apple Watch through its iOS application. You can now control your Roku streaming device through your Watch, using simple touch controls or voice.

The Roku iPhone app has been updated and also offers similar features, including voice control, on-screen remote buttons and icons for all your channels, so you can instantly start them.

You can also use voice to search for content, or your phone's keyboard. And, photos, recorded videos and music can be cast from the app to your TV.

The Apple Watch companion brings up the same touchscreen controls on the Watch face, giving you simple control over your Roku Streaming Stick+, Express or Premiere device in the UK. It will also be compatible with the forthcoming Roku TV from Hisense.

In the US, it will also work with the Roku Express+, Streaming Stick, Premiere+ and Ultra devices. And, other brands' compatible Roku TVs.

The companion app will also give you one-touch access to your favourite channels, while voice controls with be available on all devices that support voice.

If you have the Roku iOS app installed already, you might need to head to the Watch app to also install it onto your Apple Watch.

