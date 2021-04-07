  1. Home
Selling Pokemon cards? eBay's app will soon scan them and auto-create listings

Selling Pokemon cards? eBay's app will soon scan them and auto-create listings

- Works on other popular trading cards, too

(Pocket-lint) - eBay is updating its mobile app with the ability to scan trading cards so that you can sell them more easily.

The company has announced that a new feature set to arrive at the end of April will let you scan cards from popular games, such as Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Magic: The Gathering. At launch, it will only support Magic: The Gathering, but eBay said support for Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh will be added in May. The ability to scan sports cards is also coming later this year.

eBay sellers will be able to scan “other collectible card games” at some point, too.

The idea is you'll be able to simply scan a card, and then eBay will automatically identify the card’s information to help populate and create a listing for you. Sellers can still add details like photos of the actual card, its condition, their asking price, and so on.

eBay is making a few other trading card-related changes as part of this announcement. Sellers will no longer have to offer the option to return purchases to qualify for eBay’s Top Rated seller program. eBay said it's also “reviewing its buyer protection policy for trading cards” to ensure it protects both buyers and sellers i"n a category with high market volatility".

For reference, eBay said there are an average of 119 trading cards listed per minute on eBay. Last year, over 41 million new trading card listings were created in the trading card category on eBay, with an average of 90 cards sold per minute.

