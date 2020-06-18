The Pokemon Company has launched a physical hygiene AR game for children.

Called Pokemon Smile, it basically helps your kids to thoroughly brush their teeth. It uses augmented reality to put a Pokemon cap on your child and set them on the mission to rescue Pikachu, Bulbasaur, and others - all by brushing the purple build up on the teeth on their screen.

The Pokémon can be captured and leveled up, too. In other words, Pokemon Smile turns toothbrushing into a Pokemon adventure. "Players can partner up with some of their favorite Pokmon to defeat the cavity-causing bacteria and save captured Pokemon. Only by consistently brushing their teeth can they save all the Pokemon, earning the chance to catch them," the app's description reads.

More than 100 Pokemon appear in Pokémon Smile. If your kid brushes their teeth daily, they can catch 'em all and complete a Pokedex.

They'll also unlock all kinds of Pokemon caps they can virtually wear while brushing. Eventually, if your child brushes enough to collect all the "Brushing Awards" available, Pokemon Smile will deem them a Brushing Master. Other features include the ability to snap photos and decorate them, get guided toothbrushing tips and notifications on when to brush and for how long.

Pokemon Smile is a free download. There are no in-app purchases. You can find it here for iOS or here for Android.