Augmented reality app Pokemon Go has announced the name of its new mystery creature: the Mythical Pokemon Meltan.

Niantic, the developer behind Pokemon Go, first started teasing the Pokemon earlier this week, when Meltan began appearing in the game with a name and power rating of “???.” It is a Steel-type Pokemon with a body comprised of liquid metal, a hexagonal nut for a head, and a single eye in the center of the nut. When players catch it, it turns into a rare Pokemon Ditto that shapeshifts.

1/4 Niantic

It can use its liquid arms and legs to corrode and absorb metal and generate electricity, which is an energy source. It can even leverage the electricity it generates to shoot fire from its eye during an attack. You'll hear more about this little guy in the coming months, when Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! come out exclusively on Nintendo Switch on 16 November.

According to Niantic:

"In Pokemon Go, sightings of Ditto that have transformed into Meltan have been reported. Professor Oak and Professor Willow have started research on Meltan. Professor Oak, one of the leading authorities in the field of Pokemon research, is based in the Kanto region’s Pallet Town. In Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, he gives a Pokedex to both you and your rival - entrusting you with his dream of completing it. Meanwhile, with the help of Pokemon GO players around the world, Professor Willow conducts his research in the field to fully understand the habitats and distribution of Pokémon. He was once an assistant to Professor Oak, and he talks to Oak, his mentor, whenever he runs into a hitch in his research."

So, Pokemon Go is somehow key to meeting this mystery new Pokemon in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Some people think players will need to help Professor Willow research Meltan in Pokemon Go to unlock it in the upcoming Switch games.

All we know so far is that more updates will be provided about this curious Mythical Pokemon at a later time.