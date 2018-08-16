Pokemon Go is adopting the digital well-being and parental controls trend - with a new login platform for kids.

Niantic, the developer behind the popular AR mobile game, has announced a new Niantic Kids log-in platform that will essentially give parents better control over their children's privacy when using Pokemon Go. They will be able to easily review and approve their kid's in-app permissions before playing, and they can even approve what personal information is shared in the game.

Developed in conjunction with SuperAwesome, a company that makes tools for children's apps and websites, the new portal is designed to satisfy various digital privacy guidelines around the globe, including COPPA in the US and GDPR-K in Europe. It's also kidSAFE Seal and ESRB Privacy certified. Fore more information about this log-in feature, which will be available soon, see Niantic's blog.

If your child currently uses the Pokemon Trainer Club to access Pokemon Go, that log-in will still be supported alongside Niantic Kids. In other words, there's no need to go over to the new portal. The Trainer Club will still connect to and allow you to monitor access to Pokemon Go.