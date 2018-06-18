Pokemon Go is finally adding the ability to trade.

Developer Niantic has announced that trading will arrive in the game soon, thanks to a massive Pokemon Go summer update, which is also adding a new friend feature. Trading has been a much-requested feature for the augmented reality title. In its announcement, Niantic said it wanted to make sure it "got this right", and that it hopes it “came up with something that’s natural and enjoyable".

Attention, Trainers! We're excited to announce that Friends, Gifting, and Trading are coming soon to @PokemonGoApp! Stay tuned, as we will also be publishing a developer's insights blog to give you an inside look into these new features. https://t.co/IC6L340qsn pic.twitter.com/JeyA0ZEB8D — Niantic (@NianticLabs) June 18, 2018

The new trading feature and friends feature actually go hand in hand. To add a friend, you’ll need their trainer code. Once they accept, they’ll be added to your new friends list (has a 200-person limit). You can then increase your friend level with other trainers by doing gym and raid battles and exchanging gifts (another new feature) together. Players can also collect gifts to share from Pokestop.

1/5

However, some gifts will only be available via gifting, like the new 7km eggs that have Alolan Pokemon. Anyway, as your friend level goes up, you’ll hit milestones and get other rewards. Like we said, all this friend stuff ties into trading. Here's how, according to Niantic:

"Trainers who are connected as friends in Pokemon Go and within close physical proximity to each other will soon be able to trade Pokemon. Trainers will earn the candy of the Pokemon received in trading, and that bonus can increase if the Pokemon traded were caught in locations far apart from each other.

The friendship level between players trading Pokemon will provide unique bonuses including stardust discounts. Higher friendship levels between trainers will unlock the 'special trades' option, which includes the ability to trade certain Pokemon, such as regional Pokemon, legendary Pokemon, and shiny Pokemon, and add new Pokemon to their Pokedexes.

Trainers who require parental approval and registration through the Pokemon Trainer Club to play Pokemon Go will be unable to trade with other trainers in the game."

So, players will have to be close together to trade, as Niantic developer still wants you to get out in the real world. All these new features are expected to become available later this week. To learn more about how Pokemon Go works, check out Pocket-lint's guides: