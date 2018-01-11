Pokemon Go will soon stop working on your older iPhone

Pokemon Go has been a worldwide sensation that's for sure. And, even though the craze is dying down a tad, there are plenty of hardcore fans still catching 'em all on the streets of most major metropolitan cities.

Unfortunately though, if they have been doing so on older Apple iPhones they might have to consider upgrading soon. Developer Niantic has revealed it plans to stop supporting Pokemon Go on devices that can't be upgraded to iOS 11.

That's essentially iPhone models released up to 2013, and includes the iPhone 5 and 5c.

The game will be updated on 28 February 2018 and players are advised that it is likely they won't be able to access their Pokemon Go accounts on older iPhones. They will also be restricted from using their PokeCoins or other items in their bags.

Only switching to another device will work and allow them to play Pokemon Go once more. Yikes.

If you have any of the below devices you shouldn't be affected - you will have to ensure you have downloaded and installed iOS 11 though:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPad Air

iPad Air 2

iPad (5th gen)

iPad mini 2

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 4

iPad Pro (9.7-inch)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch 1st gen)

iPad Pro (10.5-inch)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch 2nd gen)