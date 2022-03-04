Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Peloton Sessions: How to schedule smaller classes with friends

- It's easy!

(Pocket-lint) - Peloton Sessions are, in a nutshell, a way for users to create smaller exercise groups. The feature launched in beta in 2020, with a wider rollout in November 2021 to all users.

Rather than popping into a leaderboard with thousands of other users, Sessions allows you to do your live cycling or running classes in a more intimate setting. Simply schedule your Session with the Peloton iOS app.

Sessions include rides and runs that last over 20 minutes. All you need to do is pick a class at a specific time, and then you can invite friends to join by sharing links to the Session through email or social. Minutes before the class starts, a notification will pop up on your Peloton bike or tread so you can join your friends. If none of your friends use Peloton, you can still attend smaller Sessions.

For more about Peloton and all the different exercise equipment it offers, see our in-depth guide on the company. We also have a tips and tricks feature for those with the Peloton Bike and Bike+.

How to schedule a Peloton Session

Sessions are available through the Peloton app. Only running and cycling classes over 20 minutes long are eligible as Sessions.

  1. On your Peloton iOS app, select any 20 minute+ Cycling or Running class.
  2. Select the time and date to start the class, up to two weeks in advance.
  3. Click "Invite" to share that scheduled class with your friends and family.

When the scheduled time arrives to take the class, you will receive a push notification on the Peloton App (iOS) and on your Peloton equipment. Just hop on your Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, or Tread+ and select "Join Session" to take your scheduled class as a Session with friends.

Want to know more?

Check out Peloton's blog post and support hub.

