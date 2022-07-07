SteelSeries wants to test your aim for a chance to win gear

(Pocket-lint) - SteelSeries has acquired 3D Aim Trainer to help gamers get the edge in their favourite FPS games.

The company has been working for a while on expanding its arsenal of tools available for gamers. Those tools have included the likes of SteelSeries Moments which lets people capture and share gameplay clips easily and SteelSeries Sonar which lets you tune audio to hear the sounds that matter the most (e,g, enemy footsteps). Now SteelSeries wants to help improve your aim too.

To that end, SteelSeries is adding 3D Aim Trainer to its arsenal of tools. 3D Aim Trainer has already pretty popular with those gamers trying to get the edge in shooters. 14 million people have tried it out since 2018 and now you can too - for a chance to win some great gear.

3D Aim Trainer is available to play in a browser with no download necessary and better still it's free. As if that wasn't appealing enough SteelSeries is putting some prizes up for grabs to encourage you to give it a go. Just by giving 3D Aim Trainer a go you could be in with a chance of winning one of 30 SteelSeries Prime mice.

There are other awesome prizes on offer too with the first prize including a bundle of SteelSeries gear worth up to 960 Euros!

1st place - Full suite of SteelSeries gear, free choice: Any headset, keyboard, mouse, mousepad.

2nd place - Full suite of SteelSeries gear: SteelSeries Arctis Prime headset, SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL keyboard,

SteelSeries Prime wireless mouse, SteelSeries QcKheavy large mousepad

mouse, SteelSeries QcKheavy large mousepad

Only one person can win each category but there are 30 winner-up prizes.

To get started head over to the 3D Aim Trainer website and start by clicking the "play now" button then you'll get access to a range of different modes you can try. This includes everything from trying to shoot bouncing balls to zombie survival modes and tracking games.

The various modes are designed to emulate the feeling of real FPS games like as Valorant, CS:GO and Apex Legends. So you'll be able to practice your aim and then translate those skills into your favourite shooter.

You can play for free with ease, but be sure to sign up for an account to register your details.

To get involved in the SteelSeries giveaway watch out for the tournament options on the homepage of the site and get stuck in for a chance to win big prizes!

Writing by Adrian Willings.