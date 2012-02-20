Panasonic Eluga Android smartphone: First details

The first details of the new Panasonic smartphone destined for Europe have been confirmed. It's called the Eluga and will be coming in spring 2012.

The new handset is waterproof and dustproof and uses a 4.3-inch high resolution 960 x 540 pixel display. We don’t have any mention yet from Panasonic if it will be an OLED screen as rumoured previously.

The phone is, rather predictably, going to be running Android and very lightweight at 103g. The handset is also able to transfer information instantly between phone and Panasonic televisions. You can swipe images or video through a Panasonic Android application seamlessly to a television. Internet connectivity can also be pushed from the phone to television using Panasonic's "swipe" Smart Viera app. The idea is that you browse on phone and then share it with your screen using the Viera Smart 2.0 application.

Details on the new phone are still extremely thin on the ground, but Panasonic has promised us that we will have some time to play with the phone later.

We'll bring you all the details on the Panasonic Eluga when we have them.

- Panasonic Eluga pictures and hands-on

Like the sound of the new Panasonic phone? Let us know in the comments below ...