Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Opera app news

Opera on Chrome OS brings a bunch of new features including VPN, messaging and ad blocking

Author image, Associate editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Opera Opera on Chrome OS brings a bunch of new features including VPN, messaging and ad blocking

- Opera on Chrome OS is introducing a bunch of new features

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Opera on Chrome OS is now "optimised for Chromebooks" with a bespoke version of the venerable browser now available, based upon the Android version. 

With 30 million Chromebooks sold in 2020 and predictions of a further 40 million sales in 2021, Opera says that Chrome OS has become a more important platform than ever. 

Opera wants to pitch itself as the key alternative to Google's Chrome on the platform. There's baked-in, unlimited use VPN and ad-blocking as well as messaging apps, too. Yep, you can send WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger/Instagram messages direct from the browser.

Twitter support is also built-in, too. Everything is accessible from an easy sidebar, meaning you no longer need to flick to other apps or your phone while you're working away. There's also support for digital currencies, with a built-in wallet. 

GDPR cookie dialog boxes can also be stopped from appearing, too, while there's now support for keyboard shortcuts in Chrome OS such as Ctrl +T for opening a new tab and Ctrl + L for focusing the address bar. And, as you'd expect these days, you can choose from various themes, each of which is available in dark mode. You can also opt to reduce blue light for night use. 

Opera for Chromebook can also be synchronised with the same browser on other platforms as well - it's now available on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS, too. 

Writing by Dan Grabham.
Recommended for you
Android Launchers: How to install, change and customise your phone
Android Launchers: How to install, change and customise your phone By Cam Bunton ·
WhatsApp View Once rolled out to Android testers, attachments disappear after viewing
WhatsApp View Once rolled out to Android testers, attachments disappear after viewing By Rik Henderson ·
WhatsApp web and desktop: How do they work and how do you use them?
WhatsApp web and desktop: How do they work and how do you use them? By Britta O'Boyle ·