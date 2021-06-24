Nvidia is turning your sketches into fine art with AI

(Pocket-lint) - The clever bods over at Nvidia are always coming up with new ways to use artificial intelligence to do weird and wonderful things. That includes crafting new tools to help creators up their game and enhance their workflow. But it also sometimes means free bits of software we can all turn our hand to.

Nvidia Canvas is one such product. This free app uses AI to turn your digital brush strokes into lifelike images in real-time. That's right, with Nvidia's help you can turn your rough sketches and doodles into a work of art.

The Canvas app is available to anyone, with one caveat - you need to be running an Nvidia RTX graphics card in order for it to work. As long as that's the case you can simply load up the app then start painting.

Nvidia says it has used generative adversarial networks to train this system by using over 5 million images allowing Canvas to create spectacular, realistic end results.

The painting process is fairly straightforward too. On the right-hand side there's a tool grid that allows you to choose from a number of different "materials" to paint with. That list includes sky, clouds, grass, hills, stone, sea, sand, rivers, fog and more. Select one of those and paint a blob and you'll see a corresponding realistic image appear on the second panel.

There's also an option to change between different styles which are like filters for your final image.

With just a few strokes you can create all kinds of different images that could easily have been taken in the real world. If you're particularly impressed with the results you can export it as .psd file and import it into Adobe Photoshop to add some finishing touches.

What are you waiting for? Download Canvas and get painting now.

