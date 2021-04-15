(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia Broadcast and RTX Voice have been available for a while, offering excellent microphone noise cancellation for gamers using AI. Now it's even easier for streamers to use thanks to recent updates.

Nvidia has announced that with the latest graphics drivers, the right hardware and the beta version (v27) of OBS Studio, you can now add noise suppression filters directly in the streaming software.

This means that rather than having to download and use Nvidia Broadcast separately, you can simply apply Nvidia’s noise-removal technology directly within OBS Studio.

Although in the beta stages, in future releases you'll be able to simply apply a filter to your mic with just a few clicks. In order to try it now, you'll need V27 of OBS Studio and Nvidia's Broadcast Audio Effects SDK.

Once you have both those downloads, follow these steps to get started:

Open OBS Studio

Right click on your audio source in the mixer and click filters

Click the + sign to add a new filter and select the one marked "Noise SUppression"

Enter a name and click on the new filter

From the dropdown marked "method" choose "Nvidia Noise Removal"

Then you can choose the intensity to compensate for background noise.

Naturally using this will put more pressure on your GPU but it should help improve your audio quality when streaming or recording game footage.

Nvidia says the feature will be available to everyone soon with the full public release of OBS Studio.

