Nvidia's noise cancelling mic tech now works with even more GPUs

(Pocket-lint) - Back in early 2020, Nvidia released RTX Voice, an impressive piece of AI-powered tech that cancelled background microphone noise for those lucky enough to own an RTX GPU.

It worked really well and wowed gamers by eliminating everything from mechanical keyboard sounds to fans, loud bangs and more from audio without much negative impact.

At the time though it was only officially supported by Nvidia GeForce RTX or Quadro RTX graphics cards. Which meant a limited number of users had access.

Things have changed now though, as with recent updates Nvidia has now made the technology available to a wider audience with support for GeForce GTX, Titan, or Quadro graphics cards.

On the official RTX Voice page, Nvidia has updated the guidance to this effect while also noting that you'll need to "...update to Driver 410.18 or newer, and be on Windows 10."

Meanwhile, for those users with Nvidia RTX 2060, Quadro RTX 3000, TITAN RTX or higher graphics cards, the company recommends using Nvidia Broadcast instead. Nvidia Broadcast has apparently been updated with a newer version of RTX Voice that's simply called "Noise Removal" within that app.

Nvidia Broadcast is a more powerful tool that not only offers noise cancellation but also removes backgrounds without a green screen and more besides. Of course, both Nvidia Broadcast and RTX Voice will put extra pressure on your graphics card and could have a negative impact on your FPS, but these apps are certainly impressive and worth trying.

Writing by Adrian Willings.