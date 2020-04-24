How to use Nvidia's RTX Voice to remove background noise from your streams and video calls

If you have the right equipment you can make use of Nvidia's powerful AI tech to eliminate pesky background noise from calls, recordings and streams.

Nvidia has released a new plugin known as Nvidia RTX Voice that works with the company's RTX graphics cards to eliminate annoying and distracting noise that would otherwise be picked up by your microphone.

Whether that's sound from your mechanical gaming keyboard or loud ambient background noise, RTX Voice seemingly takes care of it all.

This shows it off perfectly:

Nvidia's RTX Voice tech looks AMAZING. I can finally use a desk mic again with my mechanical keyboard! @Barnacules's test with the fan and hammer is so impressive https://t.co/ES7ELMiMQS pic.twitter.com/PCiA0DRcpW — theGunrun (@theGunrun) April 22, 2020

The setup of RTX Voice is fairly straightforward. However, it's worth noting a few things first:

RTX Voice is currently in beta (so might not be perfect)

You need an Nvidia GeForce RTX or Quadro RTX graphics card to run it

You also need to be running Windows 10

If you tick all those boxes then you're in luck and the other good news is that RTX Voice works with a multitude of apps including:

Discord

Zoom

Slack

Skype

OBS Studio

Twitch Studio

Streamlabs OBS

XSplit

And more

To get the most out of RTX Voice, you first need to make sure you have the latest Nvidia graphics drivers for your GPU. Once they're downloaded and installed, head over here to download RTX Voice.

Once downloaded, install RTX voice and go through the short installation process. You'll then see a pop-up for the control panel:

Open windows sound settings and check that RTX Voice is selected as your default device in Windows for both the input and output options. Then within the Nvidia RTX Voice control panel click each of the input and output options to select your main devices - in our case the Astro A50 headset.

Then tick to the box under the input device labelled "remove background noise from my microphone" this allows the RTX Voice app to work its magic.

There's also an option to remove noise from incoming audio too, though Nvidia notes this will put more pressure on your system and might not be worthwhile.

Now you have Nvidia RTX Voice setup in Windows, but it in order to get it working properly you need to set it up within the apps you're planning on using too.

Mostly this is a fairly straight-forward. Load up the app, dive into settings and find the voice settings then change so the default is Nvidia RTX Voice rather than your usual device.

In Discord, to use RTX Voice, you simply need to follow these steps:

Load Discord and click the cogwheel at the bottom to enter settings Then click "Voice & Video" from under app settings Choose Nvidia RTX Voice from the drop downs for both Input Device and Output Device Scroll down a bit and click to turn off Discord's Noise Reduction option as RTX Voice will be doing the work

Luckily the RTX Voice app is incredibly flexible. Once it's installed you can basically use it with any software you have installed as long as you have access to change the microphone settings.

For Zoom, we're once again using the virtual microphone created by RTX Voice in place of our default audio device.

Click to open your Zoom app and login Once it's loaded, click the cogwheel icon on the top right under your profile In the settings menu click on Audio Click the microphone and speaker drop downs and select Nvidia RTX voice from the menus Close the menu and begin your call

For further info on how to use RTX Voice see the official guidance from Nvidia.