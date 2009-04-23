  1. Home
Nokia Comes with Music stats under scrutiny

Claims from digital music business information company Music Ally that Nokia's "Comes with Music" service has only managed to attract 23,000 UK users have not been refuted by Nokia.

Following the report, Pocket-lint got in touch with Nokia for clarification on the stats, but the Finnish phone company would say only:

"While we don't have specific numbers to share, we have been very pleased with the Comes with Music launches around the world".

Nokia has however, revealed

some

statistics about the service, including the fact that download-happy new users download on average 200 to 300 tracks in the first few weeks.

The majority of downloading (80%) is via a PC, with "typical" customers downloading tracks from seven genres of music, compared to the three genres seen with Nokia's Music Store.

In addition, Nokia says Comes with Music customers are downloading 20 times more back catalogue tracks than Music Store customers, suggesting the unlimited model sees a wider breadth of downloads.

