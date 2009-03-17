  Nokia announces 1700 further job cuts

Nokia has revealed it is to cut a further 1700 jobs. The news comes "in accordance with market demand" and in order to "safeguard future competitiveness", no doubt little comfort for those who are to be made redundant.

The job cuts will be in Nokia's "Devices and Markets" units as well as in its "Corporate Development Office" and global support functions.

Nokia says it plans to scale sales, marketing and technology management "to match the pruned portfolio and global consumer demand", as well as "streamline" its research and development operations.

Nokia has previously announced job cuts and recently introduced a "voluntary" resignation package asking 1000 staff to quit.