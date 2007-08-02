  Nokia Q2 results reveal 38% market share

Nokia has announced its full Q2 financial results this morning.

Overall the results are positive with Q2 2007 net sales of 12.6 billion euros and an EPS of 0.72 euros that will be sure to please shareholders.

Nokia has credited this success to "leading device portfolio" and strongly increased device margins.

In particular, Nokia has mentioned excellent performance from the Nokia 6300, the all singing all dancing Nokia N95 and its BlackBerry challenger Nokia E65.

Overall Nokia sold 100.8 million units, up 11% sequentially and up 29% year on year.

Net sales are also up 28% from the same quarter last year.

Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, Nokia's CEO said:

"Nokia continued to grow in the second quarter thanks to an excellent performance from our device businesses."

"Nokia’s share of the global device market improved to an estimated 38%, while operating margins in our device businesses were at their highest level in 3 years."

"Nokia now has some major hit products across what is already the industry’s broadest product portfolio."

"I am particularly encouraged by the success of a number

of recently launched higher end devices, which made

a strong contribution to increased profitability".