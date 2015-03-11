Nokia's Here Maps is back for iOS, with offline navigation and more

Over a year after its abrupt removal, Nokia Here Maps has returned to the App Store for iPhone.

Nokia decided to remove its Here Maps iPhone app from the App Store in 2013, claiming that elements of iOS 7 harmed the user experience. The app was originally released to fill the void left by Apple's removal of Google Maps as a hard-coded app, but Nokia had to back-track and admit that the first version of the iOS app was a rushed product. The team behind it then regrouped and promised to fix all the problems.

Also positioned as an alternative to Apple Maps, Here, formerly called Nokia Maps, is a mobile app that features maps from several countries, voice guided turn-by-turn navigation, public transit data, and information on points of interests. The Android version of the app, which launched last December, supports offline navigation and can serve up your location via GPS without having to cache areas or download maps before-hand.

"Following the positive reviews of Here for Android, Apple fans have been clamouring for an iOS version of our app that combines saved maps with online information - such as live traffic, scheduled or real-time public transit info as well as photos and reviews for the places shown on the map," explained Nokia in a blog post. "Here for iOS is a completely different app from the one previously available on the App Store".

The new version of the app isn't based on HTML5, whereas the old version was (and it wasn't optimised for iOS). The Here Maps team said it built the new app from the ground up. Apart from the ability to save maps to your iPhone, other notable features in include an offline mode, all-inclusive route planner, and full turn-by-turn voice guidance with spoken street names.

The minimum requirement for Here Maps for iPhone is an iPhone 4S with iOS 7.

READ: Nokia Here maps app now live in Play Store, with iOS version coming in 2015