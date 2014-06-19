Nokia creates clever Z launcher app, but Windows Phone users can't use it

The part of Nokia that Microsoft didn't buy has introduced a new software product for your Android device. It's called Z launcher.

It's technically a pre-beta version, but you can install and start using Z Launcher immediately. It recognises your habits and learns the apps or functions you use most often. Once Z launcher figures out what you like, it starts tailoring your screen. Specific apps will automatically surface, for instance, throughout your day. There's also a feature called Scribble, and it lets you design a gesture that'll - when used - find and serve up anything on your phone.

"We’re used to tapping away at our phones to find things – rooting through folders, swiping and scrolling," announced Nokia through its Z launcher blog on Thursday. "Scribble makes this easier: Simply draw the first letter of what you’re looking for, right on your screen. Ta da! Z Launcher brings you the right app, contact, or task practically instantaneously. Or, as we like to say, less tapping, more apping."

The user-interface of Z Launcher looks pretty straightforward. Five static shortcuts are located at the bottom of your screen, while the remainder of your screen features six additional shortcuts. These shortcuts can be a combination of apps, contacts, or websites. It all depends on what you like do, see, or use. And Z Launcher gets better at predicting which shortcuts to show the more you use it, according to Nokia.

READ: Microsoft acquires Nokia's devices and services business

Nokia has released Z Launcher with a limited number of downloads initially. You can get the pre-beta on the Z Launcher website. Nokia will provide updates, which includes more features and broader availability, over the next few months.

You can learn more about Z launcher in the promo video above.