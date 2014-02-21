  Nokia Here Maps expands support to all Windows 8.1 devices, adds new features

Nokia's Here Maps for Windows 8.1 app is now available for all Windows 8.1 devices - and it comes with a bunch of changes too.

Previously limited to the Nokia Lumia 2520, the free navigation app now supports laptops, desktops, tablets, including all Windows RT and Windows Pro devices. You can grab Nokia Here Maps from the Windows Store.

Nokia described Here Maps as an all-in-one mapping solution that combines "vector, satellite and 3D maps, points of interest, search and route planning". It also features offline use, Live tile integration, and immersive, augmented reality-like LiveSight technology.

Apart from wider availability, Nokia also announced host of improvement to the initial version of Here Maps. Offline maps now load quicker, for instance, and new optimisations and rendering allow for better data transfers and faster-loading of city pages, among other things.

Other cool features include compatibility with mice and keyboards, which likely arrived due to new support for desktop PCs, as well as high-resolution satellite imagery and storage of your search history and routes.

"When you see a list of places, you can sort them by their distance from you, or by their rating," explained Nokia on its blog. "The app also takes advantage of Windows 8.1 preloading, which gets the apps you use frequently ready to launch in the background for a faster start."

The latest version of Nokia Here Maps for Windows 8.1 is rolling out over the next few days, starting in North America and Europe.