  Nokia's Motion Monitor beta app will track and compare your physical activity

Nokia wants you to stop being so lazy, so it has introduced a new app in beta, called Motion Monitor, that will analyse your sedentary lifestyle.

But it's not just for sloths. Motion Monitor runs in the background of your smartphone and tracks your physical activities. After about 10 days, it will serve up your average day-to-day activity. I will even compare a day's activity against your whole activity history. You can view your activity on a timeline (by day, month or year) or as a live tile on the lockscreen.

As this app is in beta, it is limited to Nokia Lumia 1520 owners. The app currently needs the device's main processor to offload sensor data processing and enable algorithms. Other limitations include support for the English language only - and the app might detect steps while inside a moving car. Yikes. Nokia should probably fix that glitch as soon as possible.

Still, for the experimental Nokia lovers out there who are equally interested in physical activity, Motion Monitor is a nifty app. Additionally, it has a relatively low impact on the battery life. Nokia specifically said the "app uses power – but consumption is low". If that bit sealed the deal for you, head over to Nokia Beta Labs to download now. It's free.