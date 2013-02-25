Nokia Here mapping and nav available to HTC 8X and all Windows Phone 8 devices

Nokia has confirmed that its Here mapping and navigation services - Here Maps, Here Drive and Here Transit - are now available from all Windows Phone 8 users and are no longer a Nokia exclusive feature.

There is something of a catch, however, as the Here apps will be available only in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the UK and US, with Nokia emphasising that the experience will still be the best on a Lumia device.

That aside, if you happen to be living in the right place and are the proud owner of, say, the HTC 8X, then you're in luck. Of course, at launch Nokia announced that Here was also going to be available on iPhone and Android.

Here Maps provides mapping on or offline, with 90 countries covered, giving you turn-by-turn driving instructions through Here Drive.

Here Drive has all the features you'd expect from a modern navigation application, with 3D buildings, speed limit notifications and text to speech.

Jumping out of the car, Here Transit will provide you with public transport information, so you can find your way from bus to tram to ferry, with syncing across apps for your favourite locations, so you can drive and walk, or hop on the bus and not get lost.

The apps are in beta form on the Windows Phone store, so you can head off and download them now.

It was also announced today Nokia's Here mapping services would be available to Firefox OS.