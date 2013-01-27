  Nokia introduces Music+ streaming service for $3.99 a month

Nokia has announced a paid subscription plan for its free Mix Radio service in order to take on Spotify, RDIO, Slacker, and more.

Dubbed Music+, Nokia will be charging €3.99 (or $3.99 USD) a month for access to unlimited music skipping, downloads, higher streaming quality and lyrics. Customers can also access the service without their phone, using Nokia's web app.

“Nokia Music is great for discovering new music, and we’ve found that there’s a core of users that want even more of it. This is how Nokia Music+ came about," said Jyrki Rosenberg, VP Entertainment at Nokia. "By introducing features like infinite skips and unlimited downloads, we’re opening the doors for unlimited music discovery at only €3.99 per month."

Nokia confirmed to Pocket-lint that users will not be able to search for specific songs to download, as with Spotify. But they can add up to three artist names into a playlist and Music+ will build up around 50 tracks, which can be saved offline.

Users' local tracks from their own library can also be played through the app. Music+ will provide more info about the artist, and show you related playlists featuring that performer.

Nokia says the service will roll out over the next few weeks, but hasn't yet detailed to which countries.