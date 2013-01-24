  Nokia Laser headed to Verizon with specs close to the Lumia 920

Verizon will be increasing its Windows Phone 8 presence this year by hosting a high-end Nokia Lumia device with similar specs to the Lumia 920.

According to a report from The Verge, the handset is currently dubbed "Laser" and will be a flagship device at Verizon Wireless, whose Windows Phone 8 presence has been quite minuscule.

No specific specs are listed for the handset, but the Snapdragon S4 1.5Ghz processor, 1GB of RAM, 4G capabilities, 720p 4.5-inch touchscreen display, 32GB of storage and big 2000mAh battery in the Lumia 920 may make an appearance.

In our review of the Lumia 920 we found it to be a heavy handset, though the software including Rooms, Maps, People Hub, Kids Corner, and customisable Lock Screens made it pretty useful.

Verizon currently offers the powerful Windows Phone 8X by HTC, Samsung ATIV Odyssey, and Nokia Lumia 822.

Microsoft is reportedly set to be providing big market dollars for the device, giving Windows Phone 8 a bigger presence stateside.