It seems like everything comes with a subscription service option. The latest example? Nike trainers.

Whether it's for video streaming, mobile apps, or meal kit services, many companies offer subscription services as a way to generate more revenue. Nike is no exception, having announced a subscription service for kids' sneakers. Called Nike Adventure Club, here's how it works.

Kids’ feet are constantly growing, so the need to buy expensive shoes for them is a continual thing that lasts years. In an attempt to simplify (and cheapen) the shoe-shopping experience for parents, Nike is giving them the option to order shoes for kids aged two to 10, roughly. We looked at the pricing, and while it won't save much money, it will save time, with kicks being delivered right to doorsteps.

Parents can order shoe sizes from 4C to 7Y on a monthly, bimonthly or quarterly basis, costing $50, $30 or $20 a month, respectively. If you consider sneakers for children typically retail for $60, subscribers can save about $10 a pair.

Nike said there more than 100 varieties of shoes to choose from on the Nike Adventure Club website, including Converse sneakers. Each box will be delivered with the kid's name, complete with a sticker pack, a guide for games and activities, and a bonus gift like a backpack.

You can return them (up to twice a year)! Parents will be able to order a different size and receive it before they send out their return via prepaid shipping. Nike said it plans to donate or recycle the returned pair.

Nike Adventure Club will start taking subscription orders on Aug. 12.

CNBC suggested Nike could be developing a subscription service for runners, as well as sneaker junkies clamoring for the latest from Nike.