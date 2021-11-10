Netflix Gaming now arrives on iOS and iPad

(Pocket-lint) - Last week Netflix offered up its selection of games to all subscribers on an Android platform. Starting today at 6pm GMT/1pm ET, iOS users can get in on the fun too.

In the Netflix app, you will see a dedicated row for games, and from there you can choose what to download. The iPad app will allow you to select the games category from the dropdown menu too.

Thanks to Apple's stringent App Store policies, the process works slightly differently to its Android counterpart. The main Netflix app still gives access to the game library, but the game will launch as a separate app.

Once the app opens you'll need to authenticate your Netflix account and then you can play to your heart's content.

The games coming to iOS are the same ones that launched on Android. There are three general interest games: Shooting Hoops, Teeter Up and Card Blast. As well as two Stranger Things titles, Stranger Things 1984 and Stranger Things 3.

The next game to come to the platform is tipped to be an upcoming League of Legends rhythm game called Hextech Mayhem. It will be launching on November 16th for Nintendo Switch and PC, with Netflix coming at a later date, yet to be announced.

The Netflix game catalogue is definitely on the smaller side at the moment, but the fact that subscribers get access with no additional cost is pretty great. Thankfully, as of today no one will be left out of the fun.