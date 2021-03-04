(Pocket-lint) - Netflix is launching a new mobile feature, called Fast Laughs, that looks and works a lot like TikTok.

Currently available for iOS device owners in select countries, Fast Laughs serves up short clips from TV shows, movies, stand-up specials. The clips, which play directly within the Netflix app, are all meant to get subscribers using Netflix, rather than TikTok, when they feel like laughing but don't watch a show or movie.

You can also share the clips individually on Whatsapp, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter. And if a particular clip from a show or film happens to pique your interest, you can add the title to your account's saved list to watch later.

Keep in mind Netflix’s last few earnings reports have mentioned TikTok as a huge competitor, because people are spending more time on TikTok and possibly less time on Netflix. By giving iPhone users a new thing to scroll through on their phones, Netflix is hoping to win back some lost users and perhaps even lure them into streaming something.

Open the latest version of the Netflix mobile app. From the bottom navigation menu, tap on the Fast Laughs tab.

Although Fast Laughs is initially launching for iOS users, Netflix said it plans to start testing the feature on Android devices soon.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.