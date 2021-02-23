(Pocket-lint) - Netflix is introducing a new feature in its mobile app that, once you've opted in, will automatically download shows and movies based on your viewing history. Called Downloads For You, it launches globally starting 22 February 2021 for Android users.

A few years ago, Netflix launched a feature called Smart Downloads, so that when you finish watching a downloaded episode, Netflix can automatically delete it and download the next episode. Now, the streaming service is expanding on that effort with the Downloads For You feature. "We want to make discovering your next new favourite series or film quick and easy whether you’re connected or not", Netflix announced in a blog post.

Downloads For You automatically downloads recommended shows or movies to your mobile device "based on your tastes". You’ll need to opt in to use the feature, which you can do from the downloads tab, and you’ll need to specify how much space (1GB, 3GB, or 5GB) you want the feature to use up. The more space you allow, the more Netflix recommendations will be downloaded. TechCrunch said Netflix’s full catalogue works with the feature.

You can opt-in in four steps:

Open the Netflix mobile app on your device. Go to the Downloads tab and toggle on Downloads For You. Choose the amount of content that can be downloaded (1GB, 3GB, or 5GB). Click Turn On.

Downloads For You is currently available globally, but only on Android. Netflix said an iOS version will begin testing soon.

