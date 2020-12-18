Netflix may be adding an audio only mode on Android

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix is regularly testing various different things to improve user experience. Recently the company has tested out a shuffle button for users who are struggling to find something to watch, speed controls for those in a binge-watching hurry and now it's apparently testing an audio-only option.

This new option is currently being tested and appearing for some users - giving watchers the ability to turn the video off when watching a show or film using the Android app and simply listen along instead. Essentially turning your shows into a podcast instead. There are obviously plenty of ways this could be handy. Stand-up comedy doesn't need to be seen to be appreciated after all.

The main idea though is to help users save data when out and about on mobile data rather than on Wi-Fi. If you're lucky enough to be one of the people who has access to the update then you'll see a button to turn the video off on the main screen during playback. You should also find "Audio Only" settings within the main app settings.

Turning video off still leaves you with controls to pause, play, fast forward and more but you'll no longer see the visuals.

It seems that this update is rolling out slowly, so you'll need to make sure your app is up to date in order to see it.

Writing by Adrian Willings.