(Pocket-lint) - Netflix is once again raising its prices in the US.

The streaming giant told Variety that price hikes are coming two its Standard HD plan, its most popular package that allows up to two streams, by nearly 10 per cent - jumping from $12.99 per month to $13.99. Its Premium tier, which includes four streams and 4K content, will go up by $2, from $15.99 to $17.99 monthly. The Basic plan, which includes a single non-HD stream, will stay $8.99.

If you sign up for Netflix’s Standard or Premium plans, you will see the higher prices as of 29 October 2020, whereas current subscribers will see the new pricing arrive sometime "over the next few months". You will be alerted through email and a notification in the app 30 days ahead.

Netflix said the timing will be based on your billing cycle, according to Variety. The service last raised its prices in January 2019.

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” said Netflix. “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films - in addition to our great fall lineup. As always we offer a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works best for their budget.”

Writing by Maggie Tillman.