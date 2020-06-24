You can now easily remove titles from your Netflix 'continue watching' row

When you start watching a movie or TV show on Netflix, and don't finish it, you'll often find it appears in your 'continue watching' row. Netflix' algorithm assuming that because you started it, you want to finish. Even if you've only watched the first few minutes.

Of course, sometimes that isn't the case, and the reason you stopped watching a show or film is that you simply weren't enjoying it and you don't want to continue.

In those instances, it can be a little irritating that those shows you don't want to watch again are in your 'continue watching' queue. Thankfully, there's now a way to remove those shows from the queue. At least, there is if you have the Android app.

Scroll down to 'Continue Watching' row Tap the three dot menu icon Select 'Remove From Row' Tap 'OK'

Once you've removed the show you want to get rid of, it'll vanish from your feed, leaving you with just the shows you'd like to pick up on.

As you can see from the screenshots above, this pop-up menu also lets you quickly access any episode/series info, as well as rate it or download the episode or movie.

Right now, it's another consumer friendly feature that helps easy some of the annoyance sometimes caused by Netflix' various automations and features that are designed to make it as easy as possible to get to shows it thinks you want to watch.

In recent times we've seen the company add a number of features - like better family management settings and stopping auto-playing - which do improve the experience for a lot of people.

As it stands, there doesn't appear to be a way to do this on the iPhone app yet. Hopefully it's something that makes its way across all platforms at some point in the near future.