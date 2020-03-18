The coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc on all our lives. With many self-isolating, the boredom is certainly setting in. Even if you aren't isolating but are practicing social distancing, you're bound to be missing friends and loved ones.

There might be a solution though. Netflix Party. This is a free extension for Google Chrome that allows you to remotely watch Netflix shows with your friends and/or family at the same time.

This is a free plug-in for Chrome that not only synchronises Netflix playback, but also adds in group chat so you can talk about what you're watching, as it's happening.

Netflix Party is not officially created by Netflix and it's only available via a Chrome browser (so you can't use it in the Netflix app) but it's a nice way to keep in touch and share some great viewing experiences.

This extension has also been around for a few years, so it's well crafted and not likely to let you down. Best of all, it's completely free.

Getting started watching with friends is easy enough. Just follow these steps: