Netflix is in the midst of testing a new feature for its mobile app that includes an Instagram-style feed of new trailers, photos and alerts about new shows.

Variety reports that Netflix is rolling this feature, known as "Extras", to a select group of Netflix users.

A new button is appearing in the app which allows viewers to scroll through an Instagram-style feed with automatically playing trailers, image galleries and recommendations based on your taste and viewing history.

A spokesperson from the company told Variety:

"We are testing a feed of video extras in our mobile app to help fans connect more deeply with the titles they love and discover new ones to watch. These tests typically vary in length of time and by region, and may not become permanent."

This is not the first time the company has tested rolling out new features. Earlier this year, a new shuffle feature appeared for certain TV shows playing on the service. This system offered users the chance to "play a popular episode" and encouraged both the discovery of new shows and viewing of fan favourite episodes too.

Netflix is constantly striving to improve user experience. In 2018 it introduced mobile previews - a teaser system with an Instagram Stories styling. Then early in 2019, it gave users the ability to share their favourite shows to Instagram Stories to highlight what they were watching with pals and followers.

This new test is running on both Android and iOS devices, but it's not clear whether it will roll out to everyone or when that might happen.