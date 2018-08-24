How to opt out of those new Netflix ads

Netflix has begun showing ads.

It recently started playing trailers for its own shows in between episodes of whatever you’re binge-watching on the service. So while you’re getting ready to watch the next episode of Stranger Things, you might see an ad for Glow. While, admittedly, that's not as bad as seeing an ad for, say, Pepsi, it is annoying Netflix has begun subjecting us to ads at all.

Thankfully, Netflix is merely testing these in-house ads right now, CNET reported. But everyone is automatically opted into the test. There is, however, a workaround. Netflix has officially given users the ability to opt out of seeing ads. Here's what you need to do.

Launch the Netflix website in a browser on your computer or device. Log in to your account. From a computer, click your profile picture at the top and select Account. Alternatively, on mobile, go to the hamburger menu and then select Account. From there, scroll down to Settings and select Test Participation. Toggle the “Include me in tests and previews” button to off. Press or click done.

That's it! To be clear, Netflix might not offer this tool when it moves ads from the test stage to general availability.

Netflix told CNET it's testing whether "surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster".