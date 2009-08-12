Windows 7 on-sale for £4
|
Can't wait till 22 October for Windows 7? It seems the Chinese can't either, as reports coming in suggest Windows 7 has already gone on sale in the Far East.
"Pirated copies of Windows 7 have hit the shelves at China's electronics bazaars, months before the operating system officially goes on sale," reports Computerworld.
According to the website, stall owners are selling copies of the new operating system for as little as £4, a far cry from the £65 Microsoft is asking for the Windows 7 Home Premium edition.
But before you jump on the next flight to Beijing, it's worth noting that under further investigation, the site found that the discs are riddled with malware and links to malware sites.
