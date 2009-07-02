  Microsoft pulls IE8 vomit ad

Remember those wacky IE8 ads with ex-Superman Dean Cain? While most were off the wall, one has been deemed a little too off the wall, and been pulled by Microsoft.

O.M.G.I.G.P. standing for Oh My God I'm Gonna Puke, depicted a women throwing up after she saw something on her partners laptop.

The online-ad, which was one of four adverts staring Dean Cain, was designed to illustrate Internet Explorer 8's Private Browsing mode.

However, following feed back from users, it seems that the advert was perhaps a little too much for some.

"We make a point of listening to our customers. We created the OMGIGP video as a tongue-in-cheek look at the InPrivate Browsing feature of Internet Explorer 8, using the same irreverent humor that our customers told us they liked about other components of the Internet Explorer 8 marketing campaign. While much of the feedback to this particular piece of creative was positive, some of our customers found it offensive, so we have removed it", a microsoft spokesperson told Pocket-lint.

Still, while Microsoft has pulled the ad from its website, that hasn't stopped it appearing on YouTube for you to catch again.

Just make sure when you press the play button that you don't have any sympathetic vomitors around, else it could get messy.