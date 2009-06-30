  Microsoft launches wacky IE8 adverts

You're a big company, staid in your ways perhaps, so how do you advertise your web browser against all those cutting edge funky open source offerings that the cool kids want?

That's right, you hire ex-superman (no not that one) and throw him into the weird and wonderful.

A cross between an infomercial from the movie Space Troopers and something you might find on a kids channel after it's shut down for the night, the series of adverts from Microsoft make those Seinfeld, Gates commercials look relatively normal.

Bonkers? Yes. Cutting edge? maybe. But will you be talking about this to your mates down the pub? For sure.

Press play to see what we mean.