Microsoft launches Bing Travel
Following the launch of the Bing search (or "decision") engine, Microsoft has announced the launch of "Bing Travel" in the US which it says "will help consumers make smart travel decisions through a variety of innovative tools and features".
Bing Travel combines some airfare and hotel tools from Microsoft’s 2008 acquisition of Farecast with news and editorial content from MSN Travel.
Microsoft says the aim of Bing Travel is to "dramatically" reduce the amount of time consumers spend searching for travel information by presenting results in one place.
Features include Price Predictor for advice on whether to buy flights then or wait, Rate Indicator for hotel room pricing, up-to-the-minute travel deals, price comparisons and Fare Alerts.
