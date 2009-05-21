Microsoft to unveil "Kumo"
Microsoft is to unveil its new internet search engine - code-named Kumo - at the D: All Things Digital technology conference, reports suggest.
A significant upgrade of its current Live Search offering, the move is in a bid to claw back market share from Google and will follow the recent launch of Wolfram Alpha, a computational knowledge engine.
It's said Kumo will organize search results in an "efficient way, grouping them into subcategories". As an example, eWeek says if you do a search of "Audi S8", it will feed back results categorised under "Audi S8 Parts", "Used Audi S8", "Top images for Audi S8" and "Top video for Audi S8".
Microsoft is said to have been testing the search engine internally for months while some US Live.com users have been given previews.
Pocket-lint will be attending the D: All Things Digital event in the States, so will bring you all the Kumo, as well as all other news, live from the event.
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
Comments