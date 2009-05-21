  Microsoft to unveil "Kumo"

Microsoft is to unveil its new internet search engine - code-named Kumo - at the D: All Things Digital technology conference, reports suggest.

A significant upgrade of its current Live Search offering, the move is in a bid to claw back market share from Google and will follow the recent launch of Wolfram Alpha, a computational knowledge engine.

It's said Kumo will organize search results in an "efficient way, grouping them into subcategories". As an example, eWeek says if you do a search of "Audi S8", it will feed back results categorised under "Audi S8 Parts", "Used Audi S8", "Top images for Audi S8" and "Top video for Audi S8".

Microsoft is said to have been testing the search engine internally for months while some US Live.com users have been given previews.

Pocket-lint will be attending the D: All Things Digital event in the States, so will bring you all the Kumo, as well as all other news, live from the event.