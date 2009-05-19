New Microsoft mice promise to let you work anywhere

Microsoft is continuing to stand by the BlueTrack technology it uses in its current range of mice with the launch of a new batch of input devices for your computer.

The new models, announced on Tuesday, see the technology that the company says improves performance in the Wireless Mobile Mouse 6000, the full-sized ambidextrous Wireless Mouse 5000, and the sleek mouse and keyboard combo Wireless Desktop 3000.

Like the Microsoft Explorer before it announced last October, the new models promise to work on more surfaces than ever including tree bark and carpet.

The Wireless Mobile Mouse 6000 introduces Microsoft’s first nano transceiver according to the company.

Sticking out only 0.8 centimetres from the USB port, the hope is that the unit is so small users will be able to keep the transceiver plugged into the computer all the time. Alternatively it can be stored inside the mouse.

The other new mouse launched today, the Wireless Mouse 5000, is also ambidextrous, providing full-sized comfort in either hand with a snap-in transceiver that lets consumers take it on the road.

The first desktop to feature BlueTrack technology, the Wireless Desktop 3000 comes with the Wireless Mouse 5000 and quiet touch keys. It also promises a thin-profile design and a soft-touch palm rest. This keyboard will also be available in a stand-alone version, called the Wireless Keyboard 3000.

The Wireless Mobile Mouse 6000, Wireless Mouse 5000, Wireless Desktop 3000 and Wireless Keyboard 3000 will be available in June in the US for the estimated retail prices of $49.95, $39.95, $69.95 and $39.95, respectively.

No UK pricing has been set as yet.

We will keep you posted.