  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft app news

New Microsoft mice promise to let you work anywhere

|
1/4  
New Microsoft mice promise to let you work anywhere
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to knowBy Maggie Tillman

Microsoft is continuing to stand by the BlueTrack technology it uses in its current range of mice with the launch of a new batch of input devices for your computer.

The new models, announced on Tuesday, see the technology that the company says improves performance in the Wireless Mobile Mouse 6000, the full-sized ambidextrous Wireless Mouse 5000, and the sleek mouse and keyboard combo Wireless Desktop 3000.

Like the Microsoft Explorer before it announced last October, the new models promise to work on more surfaces than ever including tree bark and carpet.

The Wireless Mobile Mouse 6000 introduces Microsoft’s first nano transceiver according to the company.

Sticking out only 0.8 centimetres from the USB port, the hope is that the unit is so small users will be able to keep the transceiver plugged into the computer all the time. Alternatively it can be stored inside the mouse.

The other new mouse launched today, the Wireless Mouse 5000, is also ambidextrous, providing full-sized comfort in either hand with a snap-in transceiver that lets consumers take it on the road.

The first desktop to feature BlueTrack technology, the Wireless Desktop 3000 comes with the Wireless Mouse 5000 and quiet touch keys. It also promises a thin-profile design and a soft-touch palm rest. This keyboard will also be available in a stand-alone version, called the Wireless Keyboard 3000.

The Wireless Mobile Mouse 6000, Wireless Mouse 5000, Wireless Desktop 3000 and Wireless Keyboard 3000 will be available in June in the US for the estimated retail prices of $49.95, $39.95, $69.95 and $39.95, respectively.

No UK pricing has been set as yet.

We will keep you posted.

PopularIn Apps
  1. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  2. Amazon Prime Day to fall on 16 July; prepare for 36 hours of deals
  3. IGTV: Everything you need to know about Instagram's video app
  4. What is Amazon Prime Wardrobe and how does it work?
  5. Google just launched an AI-infused Podcasts app for Android
  1. Massive Pokemon Go update adds trading and friends list to AR game
  2. Android Messages: How to send and read your texts from the web
  3. What is YouTube Music and is it different to Google Play Music? YouTube's music streaming service explained
  4. YouTube Music now available in the UK for Android and iOS, along with YouTube Premium
  5. YouTube Music vs Spotify vs Apple Music vs Amazon Music Unlimited: What's the difference?
Comments