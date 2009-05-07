  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft app news

Microsoft adds Photosynth to Virtual Earth with Silverlight

|
  Microsoft adds Photosynth to Virtual Earth with Silverlight
iOS 12: New features, release date, and everything you need to know
iOS 12: New features, release date, and everything you need to knowBy Maggie Tillman

Microsoft has announced updates to its 3D Photosynth technology that will let businesses and Virtual Earth customers create detailed 3D views of "anything from places to products and from hotels to homes".

Apparently the first commercial use for Photosynth, 3D models created with the software will be able to be viewed using Microsoft's Silverlight technology across multiple platforms.

"The integration of Microsoft Photosynth into Virtual Earth marks an important step in enabling businesses to use Photosynth in a relevant, customer-friendly way", said Jeff Kelisky, general manager, mapping and local search at Microsoft.

"With the integrated capabilities of Photosynth and recently added Silverlight API, our Virtual Earth partners have great tools for creating, sharing, viewing and embedding synths across multiple platforms, and building engaging experiences".

With potential applications that include estate agency, tourism and hospitality, retail and the public sector, those who've already gone for the Microsoft triple whammy of Photosynth, Virtual Earth and Silverlight include NASA and VisitBrighton here in the UK.

PopularIn Apps
  1. What is Apple Screen Time and how does it work?
  2. Vodafone customers can now stream Prime Video for free
  3. Still don't have Google Lens? Now you can download the new app
  4. Your Apple Watch or Mac might never get the new macOS and watchOS updates
  5. Apple announces Google Maps and Waze integration into CarPlay
  1. Memoji: Apple does a Samsung in offering your own customisable animated avatar
  2. Apple announces iOS 12 with Measure, Screen Time, Memoji, and more
  3. Apple Music web player can now stream full songs for subscribers
  4. Walmart's Jetblack shopping service launches with built-in AI assistant
  5. How to get round the Instapaper outage in Europe and read your saved articles
Comments