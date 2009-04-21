  1. Home
Windows Live to become "online hub"

Microsoft has announced that its Live properties are getting a revamp to become more of an "online hub" to aggregate content from more popular sites.

Microsoft has said it's making it possible to incorporate activity updates from over 20 web services, including Facebook, Twitter, Digg and Last.fm into Windows Live homepage.

Web "activities" from sites such as Facebook and Twitter will be automatically published to user's Windows Live profiles while Windows Live Messenger will get a "what's new" feed with updates from contacts across the web.

David Law, in marketing for Windows Live, says: "As we use an ever growing number of websites to communicate, our digital lives have become increasingly harder to manage. Windows Live will now bring many of these services together into one digital hub, making it far simpler to stay connected in whatever way you choose".

