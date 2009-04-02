  Microsoft exec hints at Office for iPhone

Four words from a Microsoft executive have whipped the interweb up into a frenzy over the possibility of the company launching its Office software suite for the iPhone.

At the Web 2.0 Expo in San Francisco, the organiser of the event asked Stephen Elop, president of Microsoft's business division, whether Microsoft was committed to bringing its productivity apps to smartphones.

Elop's answer apparently referenced "the evolution of mobile operating systems and devices in relation to the iPhone Facebook app, seemed to give a subtle indication that Microsoft was eyeing the iPhone and that Office may be coming soon".

Elop is then reported to have said: "Not yet, keep watching".

In the meantime, QuickOffice has been announced for the iPhone, offering the ability to create and edit word documents and spreadsheets.