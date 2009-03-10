Microsoft offers Arc Mouse in special edition colours
Microsoft Hardware has announced new special edition colour versions of its designer Arc Mouse, and announced the launch of the "Notebook Cooling Base".
The folding Arc Mouse will be available in frost white, eggplant purple, deep olive green and marine blue in the States.
The Notebook Cooling Base, a new category for Microsoft, is designed to make notebook use "more comfortable" with a built-in fan.
Claiming to provide reliable cooling, the base can be used with any notebook and is contoured to rest on both desks or users' laps.
With a 1.16-inch thick design and a cable management clip, the base is USB-powered so no batteries are needed.
The Notebook Cooling Base will be available in July in white and black for $29.95, while the coloured meece go on sale in the US for $49.95.
