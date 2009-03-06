  1. Home
MSN Music to offer "exciting new download service"

MSN is to continue its partnership with Nokia for an "exciting new download service", an email to customers of its MSN Music Store has revealed.

From May 2009, Microsoft will be launching a "different music offer" from MSN, still powered by Nokia.

An email to customers states: "You will continue to be able to enjoy your music collection bought through the current MSN Music Store, provided you keep the music licenses safe on your computer".

"The store and service you are currently using is provided by Nokia, so Nokia will be contacting you shortly to explain how your account will change, any steps you need to take regarding your current music library and how any existing credit can be redeemed".

We will keep you posted.

