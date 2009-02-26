Microsoft files patent infringement action against TomTom
Microsoft has filed a lawsuit against TomTom for patent infringement after apparently trying for more than a year to "engage in licensing discussions" with TomTom.
The company has issued the following statement from Horacio Gutierrez, corporate vice president and deputy general counsel of intellectual property and licensing:
"Microsoft has filed an action today in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington and in the International Trade Commission, against TomTom NV and TomTom Inc. for infringement of Microsoft patents. We have taken this action after attempting for more than a year to engage in licensing discussions with TomTom".
"We have an established intellectual property licensing program, and the patents involved in this case, relating to innovations in car navigation technology and other computing functionality, have been licensed by many others. In situations such as this, when a reasonable business agreement cannot be reached, we have no choice but to pursue legal action to protect our innovations and our partners who license them. Other companies that utilize Microsoft patents have licensed and we are asking TomTom to do the same".
"TomTom is a highly respected and important company. We remain open to quickly resolving this situation with them through an IP licensing agreement".
UPDATE: A TomTom spokesperson has told Reuters: "We reject the claim and will vigorously defend ourselves".
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
Comments