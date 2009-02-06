Microsoft's SkyBox service site live as "My Phone"

It seems as if the site that will host Microsoft's cloud computing phone-related services - due to be revealed at this month's Mobile World Congress event - has gone live a little early.

Live at getskybox.com (that apparently currently has an invalid security certificate) is information on Microsoft's "My Phone" phone-to-cloud syncing service.

The blurb from Microsoft reads as follows: "Microsoft My Phone syncs information between your mobile and the web, enabling you to: Back up and restore your phone's information to a password-protected web site, access and update your contacts and appointments through your web account (and) share photos on your phone with your friends and family".

There are more Sky-related announcements expected, with a service called "SkyLine" said to enable users to set up their phones with Microsoft's Exchange hosting with their own domain names and "SkyMarket" rumoured to launch as an App Store rival.