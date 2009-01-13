  1. Home
Hacker puts message in Trojan for Microsoft

|
An unnamed Russian hacker has sent Microsoft's Windows "Defender" team a message written into the code of a malicious Trojan horse program.

The message was found in a variation of "Win32/Zlob", a Trojan program that tricks its victims into installing it on their computers by posing as an innocent video file.

The message is "surprisingly cordial", as Macworld notes, wishing the Microsoft team luck for the future:

"Just want to say 'Hello' from Russia. You are really good guys. It was a surprise for me that Microsoft can respond on threats so fast", the hacker wrote, adding: "Happy New Year, guys, and good luck!"

